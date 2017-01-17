Top Stories
VIDEO: Bryce Dallas Howard & Michael Strahan Play Pyramid On 'The Tonight Show'!

VIDEO: Bryce Dallas Howard & Michael Strahan Play Pyramid On 'The Tonight Show'!

Jimmy Fallon and his late night crew took us back in time with a classic TV staple, Pyramid, on The Tonight Show‘s Monday night (January 16) game!

Guests Bryce Dallas Howard and Michael Strahan teamed up against the 42-year-old host and The RootsQuestlove, who started things off with the category “Stay in Your Lane, Girl.”

Bryce, 35, promoted her upcoming film Gold while Michael, 45, shared who he’s rooting for to win this year’s 2017 Super Bowl championship game.


Pyramid with Michael Strahan and Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Michael Strahan – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
