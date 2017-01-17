Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore & Timothy Olyphant Get Very Bloody in 'Santa Clarita Diet' Trailer!

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore & Timothy Olyphant Get Very Bloody in 'Santa Clarita Diet' Trailer!

Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant try to act cool while covered in blood in the new trailer for Santa Clarita Diet.

Here’s a synopsis: Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction…but in a good way.

Nathan Fillion, Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo also star in the brand new comedy-horror series.

Look out for the show, on Netflix on February 3rd!
