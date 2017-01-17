Top Stories
Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Selena Gomez Spotted Listening To Rumored Boyfriend The Weeknd's 'Starboy'

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall &amp; Kylie Jenner!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Melania &amp; Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 2:10 pm

VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Becomes Emotional Talking Death Threats, Racial Slurs From Inauguration Concert

VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Becomes Emotional Talking Death Threats, Racial Slurs From Inauguration Concert

Jennifer Holliday appeared on The View today to explain why she pulled out of the Inauguration Ball after being announced as a performer – she was receiving death threats, and being called racial slurs.

On why the 56-year-old entertainer initially signed on, she said, “Because I’m an artist and I love America. I have performed for four other presidents. I started with Ronald Reagan, daddy Bush, Bush, the Clintons during their eight years… So I didn’t think anything of it.”

“I read everything,” Jennifer said about getting death threats. “They were saying I should kill myself or someone should kill me — all over singing a song.”

“I’m not a liar, nor a hypocrite, and I haven’t done anything to be called names,” Jennifer added, growing very emotional.

Watch the whole interview below…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Donald Trump, Jennifer Holliday, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mike Posner performs at his father's funeral - TMZ
  • Mariah Carey mourns Prince's death in latest Mariah's World episode - Gossip Cop
  • Ireland Baldwin spends the night with boyfriend Noah Schweizer - Just Jared Jr
  • Lily-Rose Depp hangs out with her mom Vanessa Paradis in Paris - Radar
  • Andrew Garfield is Emma Stone's biggest fan - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Cannon says ex Mariah Carey was "flustered" at NYE performance - The Hollywood Reporter
  • donna

    shame

  • Martha Bartha

    Trans Jenner?

  • sydney jane

    Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to today’s Democratic party. They have threatened other singers into cancelling their inauguration plans, too. They also plan to send professional agitators to the inauguration to cause trouble and harass Trump supporters. Today’s Democrats will not tolerate anyone who doesn’t support what they support. Very different from the Democratic party of of years ago that was open to people with different views and beliefs. I remember how Republicans hated Obama in 2008, but they didn’t try to disrupt the inauguration.

  • Eric A

    And then they call it “The Land of The Free’…

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here