VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Becomes Emotional Talking Death Threats, Racial Slurs From Inauguration Concert

Jennifer Holliday appeared on The View today to explain why she pulled out of the Inauguration Ball after being announced as a performer – she was receiving death threats, and being called racial slurs.

On why the 56-year-old entertainer initially signed on, she said, “Because I’m an artist and I love America. I have performed for four other presidents. I started with Ronald Reagan, daddy Bush, Bush, the Clintons during their eight years… So I didn’t think anything of it.”

“I read everything,” Jennifer said about getting death threats. “They were saying I should kill myself or someone should kill me — all over singing a song.”

“I’m not a liar, nor a hypocrite, and I haven’t done anything to be called names,” Jennifer added, growing very emotional.

