Tue, 17 January 2017 at 8:33 am

VIDEO: Kerry Washington Playing 'Speak Out' Will Make You Love Her Even More!

VIDEO: Kerry Washington Playing 'Speak Out' Will Make You Love Her Even More!

Kerry Washington plays a hilarious game of Speak Out with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, airing later today.

The 39-year-old Scandal star had to read different lines with different emotions (which were assigned by Ellen). Kerry couldn’t help that she kept drooling from the device in her mouth!

Ellen had Kerry say “I’m contemplating my belly button,” in a sexy voice, among a few others!

Kerry was also interviewed by Ellen, where they chatted about Scandal‘s new season, the Obamas, and more.

Watch below….

Click inside to watch more from Kerry Washington on Ellen…
