Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 10:58 am

VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Still Hasn't Watched 'The People v. O.J. Simpson'

Sarah Paulson has scored both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role as Marcia Clarke in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, but she still has yet to see the show herself!

While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday evening (January 16) in New York City, the 42-year-old actress revealed that she purposefully hasn’t watched the critically-acclaimed crime drama.

“I’ve seen everybody else’s work who’s been nominated, and I think it’s easier to sit in your chair if you’re clapping for someone else if you don’t know what you did,” Sarah told Stephen. “Because I could’ve been super stinky and been like, ‘Oh yeah that girl, she totally deserves it.’ It’s easier to just, you know. So I haven’t watched it… I’m protecting myself from the trauma that is losing.”


Credit: Roger Wong, Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: Instarimages.com, CBS
Posted to: Sarah Paulson, Video

