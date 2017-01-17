Vine Is Officially Shutting Down Today - Find Out How to Save Your Vines

Today is the last day you can download your Vines before they change the app!

After announcing in October that the four-year-old app would be shutting down, the company is officially transitioning to standalone app Vine Camera.

This means that the app will essentially be an extension of its parent company Twitter and although you will still be able to make looping six second videos, they can only be posted directly to Twitter or downloaded to your device.

Existing Vines are also said to be remaining on the app although once Vine Camera goes live, users will not be able to download their old Vines.

In order to download old Vines, head to your profile page on the app and click the “Save Videos” option. Users will have the option to send all of their Vines to their linked email account or download them to your device.

Users with questions about the process can check out Vine’s FAQ.