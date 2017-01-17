Zayn Malik Strolls Around NYC With Some Major Facial Scruff

Zayn Malik is all about the bushy beard these days.

The 24-year-old singer was all smiles under his facial hair while strolling with some pals on Sunday night (January 15) in New York City.

Zayn is getting ready to release the highly-anticipated music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which also features Taylor Swift.

The song appears on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker.

Tay recently shared a video still for fans in celebration of Zayn‘s birthday!