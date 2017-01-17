Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelor'? Week 3 Spoilers!

Kim Kardashian Films 'Ocean's Eight' Cameo with Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

Margot Robbie Looks Like Spitting Image of Tonya Harding on 'I, Tonya' Set (Photos)

Melania & Barron Trump Plan to Leave White House Shortly After the Inauguration

Tue, 17 January 2017 at 11:11 am

Zayn Malik Strolls Around NYC With Some Major Facial Scruff

Zayn Malik Strolls Around NYC With Some Major Facial Scruff

Zayn Malik is all about the bushy beard these days.

The 24-year-old singer was all smiles under his facial hair while strolling with some pals on Sunday night (January 15) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

Zayn is getting ready to release the highly-anticipated music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which also features Taylor Swift.

The song appears on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker.

Tay recently shared a video still for fans in celebration of Zayn‘s birthday!
zayn malik bushy beard nyc 01
zayn malik bushy beard nyc 02
zayn malik bushy beard nyc 03
zayn malik bushy beard nyc 04
zayn malik bushy beard nyc 05

Photos: INSTAR
