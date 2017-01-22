Barack Obama Hits the Golf Course After Leaving White House

Barack Obama is officially in vacation mode.

The 55-year-old former President was spotted lining up his shot on the course during his first day out of office on Saturday (January 21) in Ranch Mirage, Calif.

He is currently vacationing with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha, 15, and Malia, 18, in the Palm Springs area.

“Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work,” Obama tweeted the day before.

In case you missed it, find out what Barack and Michelle are doing next!

MORE: Malia Obama Secures Post-Grad Internship With Harvey Weinstein