Sun, 22 January 2017 at 11:01 am

Barack Obama Hits the Golf Course After Leaving White House

Barack Obama is officially in vacation mode.

The 55-year-old former President was spotted lining up his shot on the course during his first day out of office on Saturday (January 21) in Ranch Mirage, Calif.

He is currently vacationing with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha, 15, and Malia, 18, in the Palm Springs area.

“Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work,” Obama tweeted the day before.

