Ben McKenzie & More Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Twitter is having a field day with Kellyanne Conway‘s “alternative facts” comment regarding White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer‘s false claims.

The counselor to Donald Trump defended Spicer‘s lies about the inauguration attendance during a new Meet the Press interview by calling them “alternative facts.”

Tons of celebs took to social media to respond and joke about the comments.

Bravo host Andy Cohen tweeted, “#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can’t believe we haven’t heard it on a reunion.”

“I remember once arguing ‘alternative facts’ with my ex-gf. It did not go well. #alternativefacts,” Gotham star Ben McKenzie tweeted.

#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can't believe we haven't heard it on a reunion — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 22, 2017

#alternativefacts Operation Dumbo Drop is the greatest movie ever made. Period. — Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 22, 2017

I remember once arguing "alternative facts" with my ex-gf. It did not go well. #alternativefacts — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) January 22, 2017

Kellyanne Conway now refers to their lies as "alternative facts." We get it. War is peace, freedom is slavery, Trump is presidential. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2017

If you run out of milk, you can just microwave orange juice. #ALTERNATIVEFACT — Chris Wood (@ChristophrWood) January 22, 2017

Kellyanne Conway just coined a very dangerous phrase like it's the most normal thing in the world. #AlternativeFacts https://t.co/f4idWRr0Z3 — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 22, 2017

This German Shepherd loves the rain. Yes, it does rain in Southern California. #alternativefacts #YoureSoWhite pic.twitter.com/4mC8P8qQkQ — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) January 22, 2017

I've lost every pound of the baby weight. #alternativefacts — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 22, 2017

I work out every morning at 5am, never miss, I'm the best at working outI do it more than anyone, it's my favorite thing. #alternativefacts — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) January 22, 2017