Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 12:05 pm

Ben McKenzie & More Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Twitter is having a field day with Kellyanne Conway‘s “alternative facts” comment regarding White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer‘s false claims.

The counselor to Donald Trump defended Spicer‘s lies about the inauguration attendance during a new Meet the Press interview by calling them “alternative facts.”

Tons of celebs took to social media to respond and joke about the comments.

Bravo host Andy Cohen tweeted, “#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can’t believe we haven’t heard it on a reunion.”

“I remember once arguing ‘alternative facts’ with my ex-gf. It did not go well. #alternativefacts,” Gotham star Ben McKenzie tweeted.

Click inside to see more celeb “alternative facts” tweets…
Photos: WENN
