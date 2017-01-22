Ben McKenzie & More Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement
Twitter is having a field day with Kellyanne Conway‘s “alternative facts” comment regarding White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer‘s false claims.
The counselor to Donald Trump defended Spicer‘s lies about the inauguration attendance during a new Meet the Press interview by calling them “alternative facts.”
Tons of celebs took to social media to respond and joke about the comments.
Bravo host Andy Cohen tweeted, “#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can’t believe we haven’t heard it on a reunion.”
“I remember once arguing ‘alternative facts’ with my ex-gf. It did not go well. #alternativefacts,” Gotham star Ben McKenzie tweeted.
#alternativefacts is perhaps the greatest Real Housewives term I have ever heard. I can't believe we haven't heard it on a reunion
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 22, 2017
#alternativefacts Operation Dumbo Drop is the greatest movie ever made. Period.
— Denis Leary (@denisleary) January 22, 2017
Click inside to see more celeb “alternative facts” tweets…
I remember once arguing "alternative facts" with my ex-gf. It did not go well. #alternativefacts
— Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) January 22, 2017
I'm an Oscar-winning, heterosexual, black, World Series champion. I'm also Elvis Presley. #alternativefacts https://t.co/0CKDsLqOKd
— Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) January 22, 2017
Kellyanne Conway now refers to their lies as "alternative facts." We get it. War is peace, freedom is slavery, Trump is presidential.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2017
Did @KellyAnnePolls just say on #MeetThePress that @SeanSpicer's lies yesterday were #AlternativeFacts?! 😨#WakeUpAmerica.
— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 22, 2017
If you run out of milk, you can just microwave orange juice. #ALTERNATIVEFACT
— Chris Wood (@ChristophrWood) January 22, 2017
I'm excellent at sports #alternativefacts #thosearecalledlies
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) January 22, 2017
Kellyanne Conway just coined a very dangerous phrase like it's the most normal thing in the world. #AlternativeFacts https://t.co/f4idWRr0Z3
— Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) January 22, 2017
This German Shepherd loves the rain. Yes, it does rain in Southern California. #alternativefacts #YoureSoWhite pic.twitter.com/4mC8P8qQkQ
— Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) January 22, 2017
I've lost every pound of the baby weight. #alternativefacts
— Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 22, 2017
I work out every morning at 5am, never miss, I'm the best at working outI do it more than anyone, it's my favorite thing. #alternativefacts
— Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) January 22, 2017
As a member of the @backstreetboys, I had a love child with @BettyMWhite. #AlternativeFacts
— Lance Bass (@LanceBass) January 22, 2017