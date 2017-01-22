Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 1:12 pm

Charlie Hunnam Shows Off Ripped Shirtless Body in New 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Teaser

Check out this brand new video teaser for the upcoming movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword!

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, and Aidan Gillen, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s (Hunnam) journey from the streets to the throne.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown.

Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city.

But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits theaters on May 12.


King Arthur Teaser Trailer
king arthur trailer teaser video 01

Photos: Warner Bros. Pictures/Village Roadshow Pictures
Posted to: Charlie Hunnam, Movies

