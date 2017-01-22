Charlie Hunnam Shows Off Ripped Shirtless Body in New 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' Teaser

Check out this brand new video teaser for the upcoming movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword!

Starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, and Aidan Gillen, the film is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s (Hunnam) journey from the streets to the throne.

When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown.

Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city.

But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits theaters on May 12.



King Arthur Teaser Trailer