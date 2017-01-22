Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 9:34 am

Donald Trump Responds to Women's March Protests: 'Why Didn't These People Vote?'

Donald Trump has broken his silence on the groundbreaking Women’s March that was held across the country this weekend.

The 70-year-old President took to social media to respond to the thousands and thousands of protesters who peacefully marched in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” Trump tweeted.

The numbers are still coming in, but the New York Daily News reports an estimated half a million people showed up to the D.C. march alone.

Meanwhile, Trump also wrote, “Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!”

Trump gave a speech to the CIA in which he made false claims about the numbers of people in attendance at his inauguration.
Photos: Getty
  • Johnny Suede

    11 million? Wrong, it’s 10 million.

    “Donald Trump’s inauguration day ceremonies grabbed 30.6 million viewers on Friday,”
    “The 2013 Obama inauguration drew an audience of 20.6 million.”
    “Trump’s inauguration ranked as the fifth highest in total viewers, behind Reagan 1982, Obama 2009, Jimmy Carter 1977 (34.1 million), and Richard Nixon 1973 (33 million).”

    http://variety.com/2017/tv/news/donald-trump-inauguration-ratings-30-6-million-obama-1201966171/

  • No Comment

    Donald J. Twitler is treating the United States presidency like a television show, for him it’s a popularity contest that he needs to win.

  • Effy

    This guy and his Twitter addiction…. doesn’t he have anything better to do than worry about ratings or how many people attended his inauguration?

  • http://gayamericaninargentina.blogspot.com.ar/ JJ THE EXPAT

    Uh, why didn’t these people vote? They did vote! Hillary won by over 2 million votes. It was the electoral college that screwed America over. No one in their right mind would have voted for Trump!

  • Blake

    dear donald, do you know what you sound like? you sound like hey look everybody, my dick is bigger than obamas!

  • Mrs. Freeze

    This man is such an embarrassment to our country.
    Is he not at all acquainted with the truth?

  • Shelby

    On the contrary. He puts America first. As any president should. Having one that didnt was the embarrassment.

    If the economy improves, I doubt libs will give any credit. It seems they don’t care about the economy in this country. Either they live off the govt or they are wealthy. The rest of us need jobs.

    Not exactly sure what their beef is with Trump. I’ve heard the name calling, but no real factual reasons. I don’t care if you or I like him personally. Putting this country first is enough for me.

    I don’t need him or anyone else to make me feel good about myself.

  • Phil the Donahue

    He has the smallest penis on Earth. Like a non-existent penis. I’m sorry your dad beat your mom so now you hate women. I’m sorry your mom was shitty to you and verbally abused you. I’m sorry that as a boy you were told not to cry. Crying is a human emotion not a feminine one. I’m sorry you think it’s cooler to be dumb than to be smart. Life is going to be very hard for you. I hope you find a book that helps. They fuck you up is a good one.

  • Phil the Donahue

    It’s the male honey boo boo president. He is white trash with money. I think he has dementia. The people in hillbilly nation wanted to be heard and the swing states are hillbilly states

  • Joy

    I think he might be senile.
    Hey Freezey, hope you are well. :) hughugg

  • Joy

    I think so too.

  • Phil the Donahue

    Tiny hands tiny penis

  • Joy

    He doesn’t even understand how the system works, and he’s in it. :)
    And with all these deeply embarrassing things he does, his fans still support him. smh

  • Mrs. Freeze

    You got exactly what you paid for. Good luck!

  • Casey C

    He lied and made false claims all through the race, why is it a surprise now? Why the hell hasn’t the RNC taken his twitter away? He is so overcompensating for something, he knows hes a fraud president, he knows hes hot air and nothing else adn so hes just a bombastic asshole. i look forward to him being ripped apart

  • Joy

    I have pointed out the lies to his supporters, and they all deny it just like he does. It’s a real head-scratcher and it gets very sad after awhile.

  • Roscoe

    Wow, the loser mentality dictates that after you LOSE with a damaged, asleep at the wheel, no-message candidate, the rules that she agreed to should be changed. Barry won using the same system, but only people that you like should be able to take advantage of it? Why am I complaining? The clear and ever-increasing lack of morals and shameless hypocrisy by the left is what allowed Trump to win in the first place. So, THANK YOU and PLEASE, carry on and NEVER get used to your butt being VERY hurt.

  • Leya Ann Lefebvre

    He doesn’t believe that there were people who didn’t vote for him. You know he is a nut case

  • Leya Ann Lefebvre

    he really loves to talk about tv ratings

  • Shelby

    Don’t libs know or care that calling people names is offensive and rude? I don’t understand what happened to the coastal people in this country. Are they so smug and full of themselves that they think it’s okay to be obnoxious?

    What is the plan for winning the next election? Offending the rest of the country isn’t all that bright. It kind of guarantees they will never vote Democrat again. Maybe if they would control their emotions and think past first base, They would understand why they lost.

    There’s more to life than social issues. People have to earn a living. Political correctness takes a backseat to jobs.

    Socialism doesn’t work. Venezuela anyone?

  • LittlePaperStars

    Less than 48 hours in the job and he’s tweeting, still unable to grasp the idea of the popular vote vs electoral vote. He applauded his own tacky and largely inappropriate speech at the CIA in which he referred to himself in the third person, had Sean Spicer go out and tell easily refutable lies to the press, actually just the fact he felt the need to order a press conference about the inauguration number alone is petty. They’ve said today there’s no intention at all to release his taxes. Now he’s decided that the people who turned out for the march yesterday didn’t vote (they did moron, just not for you) and once again blames the celebrity culture, you know, that thing he’s actually part of. Two days in. Just two days. Honestly, if he’s not impeached, forced to resign over some allegation or assassinated before his first term is up I’ll be really shocked. He makes my flesh crawl

  • persononhere

    if he wasn’t on twitter you’d all be complaining he’s old and doesn’t know modern tech. he’s already helped the nation, look at all the morons learning to read on twitter just to see what he posts

  • Joy

    He makes me cry and vomit.

  • LittlePaperStars

    That too

  • Shelby

    He cannot and should not trust the liberal media to relay his messages correctly. Tweeting eliminates the liberal media. If the media can’t report the news without bias, they need to be bypassed.

  • Joy

    I need a hug please.

  • Darija

    IMO, Trump won’t last the full four years. He has anger issues, can’t handle criticism, is thin-skinned,… either the GOP will bring him down or he’ll die of a heart attack (because of his anger issues) or something like that.

  • LittlePaperStars

    He’s surrounded by ‘yes’ people and probably has been most of his life. My guess is that’s exactly what he’s filled the WH with.People who bow and scrape to him. He’s a tiny man, with a big ego who’ had his own way for too long. It’s how dictators are made

  • LittlePaperStars

    Tweeting adds fuel to the fire and shows off what a petty, short tempered, self centred little man he is. Hey, keep at it, he’ll really slip up eventually

  • Shelby

    The electoral college may have screwed over California and New York City. But it saved the rest of us. We got a four year reprieve because Hillary didn’t have any supporters outside the coastal cities.

    Why didn’t any liberal care that she was ordered to turn over emails by the FBI and she defiantly deleted them? Who does that?????? As if she’s above the law! How can you support that?

  • Shelby

    Why should tax payers have to support Planned Parenthood? We don’t condone abortions. If you want to kill your baby, pay for it yourself.

  • PinkIsTheBlondeofColors

    It’s all he knows.

  • Shelby

    Hillary was SHOCKED she lost. There’s someone who couldn’t grasp that people didn’t want her. Liberals were shocked. Blown away. Took weeks to sink in. Still don’t understand why.

  • LittlePaperStars

    ‘We’ what do you mean by ‘we’? I don’t condone denying women rights over their own body and a choice, and I’m damn sure many people feel the same way, or didn’t you see any of the footage of the marches yesterday?

  • LittlePaperStars

    Because her opposition was, and remains, a joke. A thin skinned, petty, short tempered, unqualified, misogynistic man, who’s talked openly about sexually assaulting women, who’s been bankrupt several times over, etc etc. Silly majority of the country, hell, the world, for not thinking such a creature could possibly win the position of one of the powerful people in the world. Just because he’s got the seat doesn’t mean he deserves to be there

  • John Dow

    Aw, you poor thing :)

