Donald Trump Responds to Women's March Protests: 'Why Didn't These People Vote?'

Donald Trump has broken his silence on the groundbreaking Women’s March that was held across the country this weekend.

The 70-year-old President took to social media to respond to the thousands and thousands of protesters who peacefully marched in Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” Trump tweeted.

The numbers are still coming in, but the New York Daily News reports an estimated half a million people showed up to the D.C. march alone.

Meanwhile, Trump also wrote, “Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago!”

Trump gave a speech to the CIA in which he made false claims about the numbers of people in attendance at his inauguration.