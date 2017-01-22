Gavin Rossdale Says He Did Not Want to Divorce Gwen Stefani

Gavin Rossdale is opening up about his very public divorce from Gwen Stefani.

The 51-year-old Bush singer reveals in a new interview that he didn’t want to split.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are,” Gavin told Fabulous magazine (via The Sun). “Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

“I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality,” he said of a doing things differently. “You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

“We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious,” Gavin said.

He added, “The one thing – the only good thing, because everything else is not good – is we care about the children and it’s about them. So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”

Gwen filed for divorce back in August 2015 amid rumors of infidelity.