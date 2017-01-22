Jack Huston & Tye Sheridan Bring 'The Yellow Birds' to Sundance 2017

Jack Huston and Tye Sheridan teamed up for 2017 Sundance Film Festival festivities.

The duo stepped out to premiere their new film The Yellow Birds held at Eccles Center Theatre on Saturday (January 21) in Park City, UT.

The film follows two young soldiers who navigate the terrors of the Iraq war under the command of the older, troubled Sergeant Sterling.

All the while, one is tortured by a promise he made to the other’s mother before their deployment.

That same day, the guys stopped by the Deadline Hollywood Studio, presented by Applegate, while Tye also hit up The Variety Studio, presented by Orville Redenbacher’s.

