Jesse Williams & Rami Malek Hit Up Paris Fashion Week 2017

Two of Hollywood’s hottest leading men hit up 2017 Paris Fashion Week this weekend.

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams sat front row at the Lanvin Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show on Sunday (January 22) in Paris, France.

The day before, Mr. Robot star Rami Malek was spotted attending the star-studded Dior Homme show.

While he was in Paris, Rami stopped by the Women’s March happening there.

“I’m in Paris and so proud to be @womensmarch This global movement is truly empowering and important,” he tweeted.

