Kendall Jenner Sends Women's March Love From Paris

Kendall Jenner may not have been able to participate in a women’s march in the U.S., but she’s still sticking up for rights.

The 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week. She walked in the Givenchy show alongside her friend Bella Hadid earlier in the weekend.

Kendall took to Instagram to spread the word and send her love on the women’s marches.

“i wish i could have been a part of this amazing history. beyond proud,” she captioned a photo of a sign. Check it out below.

Also pictured: Kendall leaving the Chanel showroom after a fitting on Sunday (January 22) in Paris.