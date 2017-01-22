Top Stories
Sun, 22 January 2017 at 10:46 am

Kirsten Dunst Teams Up With George Clooney For Upcoming AMC Dark Comedy

Kirsten Dunst Teams Up With George Clooney For Upcoming AMC Dark Comedy

Kirsten Dunst just landed a new television role!

The 34-year-old newly-engaged actress is set to star and executive product an upcoming AMC dark comedy called On Becoming A God In Central Florida.

According to Deadline, the show is “about the cult of free enterprise and one woman’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream in the early ’90s.”

George Clooney will also serve as an executive producer.

Pictured: Kirsten attends The Garden of Kalahari Movie Presentation with Juliette Binoche, Christoph Waltz, and Petra Nemcova at Theatre du Chatelet on Saturday (January 21) in Paris, France.
