Kristen Stewart & Vanessa Hudgens Join The March For Women

Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Hudgens proudly hold up their signs while joining the Women’s March on Saturday (January 21).

Kristen joined many celebrities in Park City, Utah, while Vanesasa joined her sister Stella, as well as friends Laura New and Kim Hidalgo in Los Angeles.

Vanessa wore a crop top that read “Yeah P–y” and held a sign that said “I am woman hear me roar!”

Vanessa posted a few photos on her Instagram page. “UNITED WE STAND,” she captioned one of the images. Check them out below!

Also pictured: Vanessa wearing a light pink velvet outfit while leaving dinner later that night.

