Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 5:02 pm

Kristen Stewart & Vanessa Hudgens Join The March For Women

Kristen Stewart & Vanessa Hudgens Join The March For Women

Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Hudgens proudly hold up their signs while joining the Women’s March on Saturday (January 21).

Kristen joined many celebrities in Park City, Utah, while Vanesasa joined her sister Stella, as well as friends Laura New and Kim Hidalgo in Los Angeles.

Vanessa wore a crop top that read “Yeah P–y” and held a sign that said “I am woman hear me roar!”

Vanessa posted a few photos on her Instagram page. “UNITED WE STAND,” she captioned one of the images. Check them out below!

Also pictured: Vanessa wearing a light pink velvet outfit while leaving dinner later that night.

10+ pictures inside of Vanessa Hudgens and Kristen Stewart marching for women…
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 01
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 02
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 03
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 04
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 05
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 06
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 07
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 08
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 09
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 10
kristen stewart vanessa hudgens join the march for women 11

Credit: FameFlynet Pictures, Emma McIntyre; Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty
Posted to: Kim Hidalgo, Kristen Stewart, Laura New, Stella Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Barack Obama was spotted engaging in his first post-Presidential activity - TMZ
  • Watch Big Sean perform "Bounce Back," the first single off his new album, on SNL - Gossip Cop
  • Why did Louis Tomlinson and longtime girlfriend Danielle Campbell call it quits? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall Jenner wore a totally see-through top in Paris! - Radar
  • Watch Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the new trailer for Logan - Lainey Gossip
  • John Legend, Chelsea Handler, and more rallied on Main Street for the Sundance Women's March - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here