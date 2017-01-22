Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 9:48 am

Laura Prepon Gets Support From Ben Foster at 'The Hero' Sundance 2017 Premiere

Laura Prepon Gets Support From Ben Foster at 'The Hero' Sundance 2017 Premiere

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster coupled up for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival!

The engaged duo stepped out for the premiere of her new movie The Hero, alongside co-stars Nick Offerman and Sam Elliot, at Library Center Theater on Saturday (January 21) in Park City, UT.

The film follows an ailing movie star who comes to terms with his past and mortality.

That same day, actress Brittany Snow and actor Dave Bautista premiered their new movie Bushwick at the same venue.

It follows 20-year-old Lucy and war veteran Stupe, who must depend on each other to survive when a Texas military force invades their Brooklyn neighborhood.

10+ pictures inside of Laura Prepon, Brittany Snow, and more at Sundance…
Just Jared on Facebook
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 01
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 02
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 03
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 04
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 05
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 06
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 07
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 08
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 09
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 10
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 11
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 12
laura prepon ben foster hero 2017 sundance 13

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Ben Foster, Brittany Snow, Dave Bautista, Laura Prepon, Nick Offerman, Sam Elliott, Sundance Film Festival

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Barack Obama was spotted engaging in his first post-Presidential activity - TMZ
  • Watch Big Sean perform "Bounce Back," the first single off his new album, on SNL - Gossip Cop
  • Why did Louis Tomlinson and longtime girlfriend Danielle Campbell call it quits? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall Jenner wore a totally see-through top in Paris! - Radar
  • Watch Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the new trailer for Logan - Lainey Gossip
  • John Legend, Chelsea Handler, and more rallied on Main Street for the Sundance Women's March - The Hollywood Reporter
  • persononhere

    pretty girl, but loads of makeup, wow

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here