Laura Prepon Gets Support From Ben Foster at 'The Hero' Sundance 2017 Premiere

Laura Prepon and Ben Foster coupled up for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival!

The engaged duo stepped out for the premiere of her new movie The Hero, alongside co-stars Nick Offerman and Sam Elliot, at Library Center Theater on Saturday (January 21) in Park City, UT.

The film follows an ailing movie star who comes to terms with his past and mortality.

That same day, actress Brittany Snow and actor Dave Bautista premiered their new movie Bushwick at the same venue.

It follows 20-year-old Lucy and war veteran Stupe, who must depend on each other to survive when a Texas military force invades their Brooklyn neighborhood.

