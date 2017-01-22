Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Son Freddie's 1st Birthday With Ex Briana Jungwirth

Can you believe Freddie Tomlinson is already one year old?!

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrated their son’s birthday at a party with friends and family.

Briana posted a cute short video of Freddie going after the cake while Louis holds him by it. “Special first birthday :),” she captioned it. Check it out below!

Louis and Briana were in quite the custody battle last year, we’re glad to see them come together for their son’s first birthday.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Louis and his girlfriend Danielle Campbell have broken up.

A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

