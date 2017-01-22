Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 1:00 pm

Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Son Freddie's 1st Birthday With Ex Briana Jungwirth

Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Son Freddie's 1st Birthday With Ex Briana Jungwirth

Can you believe Freddie Tomlinson is already one year old?!

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrated their son’s birthday at a party with friends and family.

Briana posted a cute short video of Freddie going after the cake while Louis holds him by it. “Special first birthday :),” she captioned it. Check it out below!

Louis and Briana were in quite the custody battle last year, we’re glad to see them come together for their son’s first birthday.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Louis and his girlfriend Danielle Campbell have broken up.

Click inside to see more recent pics of Freddie…
Photos: Instagram, WENN
