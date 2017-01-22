Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 2:48 pm

Luke Bryan Will Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

Luke Bryan is set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the upcoming 2017 Super Bowl!

The 40-year-old singer will belt out the National Anthem prior to the big game on February 5 in Houston, Texas.

“I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!’” Luke told People about being asked. “Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger.”

He also said, “I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do, but I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It’s a little chance to serve.”

As for who he’s rooting for, Luke hopes the Atlanta Falcons will be playing that night.

“I’ve [got] to lean toward my Georgia roots,” he said. “I’m a huge Atlanta Falcons fan and it would be amazing if my Falcons make it….I’ll be focused on the anthem. And once I walk off that field and shake off that pressure, I’ll be ready to enjoy some football.”

In case you missed it, check out the full NFL playoff schedule for today!
Photos: WENN
