Luke Bryan Will Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017

Luke Bryan is set to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the upcoming 2017 Super Bowl!

The 40-year-old singer will belt out the National Anthem prior to the big game on February 5 in Houston, Texas.

“I said, ‘Hell yes, I’ll do it!’” Luke told People about being asked. “Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn’t get any bigger.”

He also said, “I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do, but I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It’s a little chance to serve.”

As for who he’s rooting for, Luke hopes the Atlanta Falcons will be playing that night.

“I’ve [got] to lean toward my Georgia roots,” he said. “I’m a huge Atlanta Falcons fan and it would be amazing if my Falcons make it….I’ll be focused on the anthem. And once I walk off that field and shake off that pressure, I’ll be ready to enjoy some football.”

