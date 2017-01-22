Shia LaBeouf Stops By His Anti-Trump Live Stream Site

Shia LaBeouf is continuing to spread his “He will not divide us” message.

The 30-year-old actor stopped by his latest art project installation on Friday (January 20) outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

It’s a live stream that will run for the next four years (or as long as Donald Trump is president) where citizens are welcome to stand and repeat the phrase for as long as they wish on camera.

In case you missed it, Jaden Smith was one of the first people to stop by on Inauguration Day.