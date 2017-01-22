'Split' Tops Weekend Box Office, 'Rogue One' Passes $1 Billion Mark Globally

M. Night Shyamalan‘s new horror film Split came in at No. 1 with a whopping $40.2 million debut!

The film, starring James McAvoy, did really well with younger fans with 52 percent of ticket buyers under the age of 25, according to THR.

Taking the second spot was Vin Diesel‘s action flick xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, also starring Nina Dobrev, which earned $20 million in its opening weekend.

Coming in at No. 3 was Hidden Figures, starring Janelle Monae, Octavia Spencer, and Taraji P. Henson, which made an additional $16.2 million for a domestic total of $84 million.

Rounding out the top five were Sing and La La Land, which earned $9 million and $8.4 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story passed the $1 billion mark globally.

Ben Affleck‘s Live By Night added an additional $1.8 million and Martin Scorsese‘s Silence grossed $1.2 million after expanding to more theaters.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??