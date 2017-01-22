VIDEO: Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani On Stage in Mexico

Gwen Stefani joined boyfriend Blake Shelton on stage again!

She surprised the crowd during Blake‘s set at Luke Bryan‘s 2017 Crash My Playa festival concert on Saturday (January 21) at Riviera Maya, Mexico.

He was performing a cover of “Footloose” just before Gwen came out to sing her 2001 No Doubt‘s hit “Hella Good.”

She posted a ton of photos and videos on Snapchat. You can see some fan video below!

In case you missed if, Blake recently thanked Gwen for being “the hottest date ever” at the People’s Choice Awards.

A video posted by Jessica Edwards (@jlauren289) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

