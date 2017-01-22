Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 12:54 pm

VIDEO: Blake Shelton Brings Gwen Stefani On Stage in Mexico

Gwen Stefani joined boyfriend Blake Shelton on stage again!

She surprised the crowd during Blake‘s set at Luke Bryan‘s 2017 Crash My Playa festival concert on Saturday (January 21) at Riviera Maya, Mexico.

He was performing a cover of “Footloose” just before Gwen came out to sing her 2001 No Doubt‘s hit “Hella Good.”

She posted a ton of photos and videos on Snapchat. You can see some fan video below!

In case you missed if, Blake recently thanked Gwen for being “the hottest date ever” at the People’s Choice Awards.

A video posted by Jessica Edwards (@jlauren289) on

Click inside to see another video of Gwen on stage in Mexico…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Barack Obama was spotted engaging in his first post-Presidential activity - TMZ
  • Watch Big Sean perform "Bounce Back," the first single off his new album, on SNL - Gossip Cop
  • Why did Louis Tomlinson and longtime girlfriend Danielle Campbell call it quits? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kendall Jenner wore a totally see-through top in Paris! - Radar
  • Watch Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the new trailer for Logan - Lainey Gossip
  • John Legend, Chelsea Handler, and more rallied on Main Street for the Sundance Women's March - The Hollywood Reporter
