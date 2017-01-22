VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Sends Love to Women's March Participants During Australia Concert

Bruce Springsteen took a moment to recognize the Women’s March during his latest concert.

The legendary singer, who often speaks out about politics and causes he supports, sent love during his show at Perth Arena on Sunday (January 22) in Perth, Australia.

“We’re a long way from home, and our hearts and spirits are with the hundreds of thousands of men and women that marched yesterday in every city in America — and in Melbourne!” Bruce told the crowd. “[They] rallied against hate and division and in support of tolerance, inclusion, reproductive rights, civil rights, racial justice, LGBTQ rights, the environment, wage equality, gender equality, healthcare, and immigrant rights. We stand with you. We are the new American resistance.”

Watch Bruce‘s remarks below: