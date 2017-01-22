Sun, 22 January 2017 at 2:21 pm
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors By Drinking Lots of Wine
Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant.
The 32-year-old reality star shot down rumors that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson by drinking some wine during a date night with him in Cleveland, OH.
“I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine,” Khloe said in a Snapchat video, which you can watch below.
Pictured: Khloe touches back down at LAX Airport after her trip on Sunday (January 22) in Los Angeles.
