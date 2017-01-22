Top Stories
Celebs Respond to Kellyanne Conway's 'Alternative Facts' Statement

Aziz Ansari Mocks Donald Trump in 'SNL' Monologue

Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Women's March

Justin Bieber's Ferrari Sells at Auction For How Much?!

Sun, 22 January 2017 at 2:21 pm

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Shoots Down Pregnancy Rumors By Drinking Lots of Wine

Khloe Kardashian is not pregnant.

The 32-year-old reality star shot down rumors that she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson by drinking some wine during a date night with him in Cleveland, OH.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

“I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine,” Khloe said in a Snapchat video, which you can watch below.

Pictured: Khloe touches back down at LAX Airport after her trip on Sunday (January 22) in Los Angeles.
Photos: AKM-GSI
