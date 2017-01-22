Yordano Ventura RIP - Royals Pitcher Dies in Car Crash

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has tragically died.

He was just 25 years old and was killed in a car crash on Sunday (January 22) in his native Dominican Republic.

“Our prayers right now are with Yordano‘s family as we mourn this young man’s passing,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement (via ESPN). “He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano.”

Yordano‘s nickname was “Ace” and he boasted a 100 mph fastball. He was part of the team that won the World Series in 2015.

That same day, former major league infielder Andy Marte also died in a separate car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Our thoughts go out to both Yordano and Andy‘s families during this difficult time.