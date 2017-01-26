Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 2:59 pm

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce to Become Documentary (Report)

Canadian journalist Ian Halperin is reportedly making a documentary on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and their split.

There has been no official statements made from Ian, however, he has been retweeting reports that he will be making the doc.

Many stories about Angelina and Brad‘s split have circulated – some of which involve their children’s privacy, the allegations of abuse (Brad‘s name was cleared), and more.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Ian is behind many Hollywood-centered books including “Unmasked: The Final Years of Michael Jackson”, “Celine Dion: Behind the Fairytale”, and “Hollywood Undercover”. Ian also directed the 2010 documentary “Gone Too Soon.”

Stay tuned as this story is still developing…
