Ashley Greene Stars in Banners' 'Holy Ground' Video - Watch Now!

Ashley Greene stars in Banners‘ new music video for “Holy Ground,” which was just released!

Also appearing in the video as Ashley‘s love interest is Andrew J. West. The video was directed by filmmaker Izak Rappaport.

Before the video release, Banners took to Twitter to tease the release.

“Stay tuned…. the Holy Ground music video is out tomorrow!,” Banners tweeted.

Be sure to check out the single on iTunes.

FYI: Ashley is wearing Michele Hebert, Sarah Seven and Express throughout the video. Andrew and Banners are wearing Express and Doc Martens.