Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 1:26 pm

'Beauty & the Beast' Characters Get Brand New Posters!

'Beauty & the Beast' Characters Get Brand New Posters!

Check out these brand new posters for the new Beauty and the Beast movie!

The castmembers each got their own character posters, including Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as The Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Garderobe.

You can see some new motion posters below too!

Don’t forget – Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.


Beauty & the Beast Motion Posters
beauty beast character posters movie 01
beauty beast character posters movie 02
beauty beast character posters movie 03
beauty beast character posters movie 04
beauty beast character posters movie 05
beauty beast character posters movie 06
beauty beast character posters movie 07
beauty beast character posters movie 08
beauty beast character posters movie 09
beauty beast character posters movie 10
beauty beast character posters movie 11
beauty beast character posters movie 12

