'Beauty & the Beast' Characters Get Brand New Posters!

Check out these brand new posters for the new Beauty and the Beast movie!

The castmembers each got their own character posters, including Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as The Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Garderobe.

You can see some new motion posters below too!

Don’t forget – Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.



Beauty & the Beast Motion Posters