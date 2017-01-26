Top Stories
Thu, 26 January 2017 at 1:34 pm

Bryce Dallas Howard Isn't Worried About Nepotism When It Comes To Father Ron Howard!

Bryce Dallas Howard Isn't Worried About Nepotism When It Comes To Father Ron Howard!

Bryce Dallas Howard has opened up about how being Ron Howard‘s daughter has affected her career!

“It was about me processing that and trying to let go of the fears of other people around you,” the 35-year-old actress told ET about trying to find her own identity. “I want my identity to be aligned with his. The older I get, the more that’s all I care about.”

‘I’m sort of like, ‘I want to spend the day with my dad!’,” Bryce added. “[Laughs] For whatever reason, that’s what I want.”

Pictured: Bryce all smiles while posing for photographs outside of the CBS studios on Wednesday (January 25) in New York City.

That same evening, Bryce made an appearance on The Late Show with Seth Meyers to promote Gold and talk about how she’s never had an alcoholic drink in her life.


