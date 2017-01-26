Top Stories
Thu, 26 January 2017 at 1:05 pm

Emma Stone Talks Dropping Out of High School to Become Actress

Emma Stone Talks Dropping Out of High School to Become Actress

Emma Stone takes the cover of THR‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 28-year-old La La Land star had to share with the mag:

On Oscar campaigning: “I’ve never been part of anything like it … This is a new world. I’m not complaining because I love this film — it’s fun to talk about it — but I’ve been doing interviews about this movie for almost six months.”

On dropping out of high school to become an actress: “It’s the last period of the day, and I have a revelation that I needed to move to Los Angeles as soon as possible because that’s where I needed to go. I know, it was crazy.”

On struggling with nervousness and shyness at an early age: “I think my parents saw that acting was the thing that made me fulfilled and happy.”

On meeting with director Damien Chazelle: “I was very sick. My voice was gone, and I was struggling to get through the shows — I was still doing Cabaret — and the idea of doing another musical was like, ‘You’ve got to be out of your mind.’ After Cabaret, I wasn’t sure I would ever sing or dance again.”

For more from Emma, visit HollywoodReporter.com.
emma stone thr magazine 01
emma stone thr magazine 02
emma stone thr magazine 03
emma stone thr magazine 04
emma stone thr magazine 05
emma stone thr magazine 06

Credit: THR
Posted to: Emma Stone, Magazine

