Emma Stone Talks Dropping Out of High School to Become Actress

Emma Stone takes the cover of THR‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 28-year-old La La Land star had to share with the mag:

On Oscar campaigning: “I’ve never been part of anything like it … This is a new world. I’m not complaining because I love this film — it’s fun to talk about it — but I’ve been doing interviews about this movie for almost six months.”

On dropping out of high school to become an actress: “It’s the last period of the day, and I have a revelation that I needed to move to Los Angeles as soon as possible because that’s where I needed to go. I know, it was crazy.”

On struggling with nervousness and shyness at an early age: “I think my parents saw that acting was the thing that made me fulfilled and happy.”

On meeting with director Damien Chazelle: “I was very sick. My voice was gone, and I was struggling to get through the shows — I was still doing Cabaret — and the idea of doing another musical was like, ‘You’ve got to be out of your mind.’ After Cabaret, I wasn’t sure I would ever sing or dance again.”

