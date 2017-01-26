Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

At Donald Trump‘s inauguration, Kellyanne Conway wore a $3,600 red, white and blue Gucci coat that caused a huge social media reaction.

The 50-year-old Donald Trump campaign manager spoke with THR, and sarcastically said, “sorry to offend the black-stretch-pants women of America with a little color,” in response to the ridicule.

Kellyanne did an extensive interview with the mag.

“I am just trying to stand up to the cacophony, sameness and myopia of the media world,” Kellyanne continued about the media’s scrutiny of her.

She added about taking on the Trump job, “I told him when he offered me the job, the very last thing I said to him was I don’t consider myself to be your peer, and I will not call you by your first name. And some of the feminists may go crazy … but it’s called respect, and it’s called deference, and it’s called hierarchy.”