Lea Michele Reveals Touching Gift Stevie Nicks Gave Her After Cory Monteith Died

Lea Michele is getting candid about the making of her sophomore album Places.

The 30-year-old actress/singer found inspiration in a special memento gifted to her after the 2013 death of boyfriend Cory Monteith.

“I poured myself the biggest glass of red wine, I put Fleetwood Mac on my vinyl, I lit candles, and I legit started praying and looking for a sign,” Lea told Billboard about naming the album. “I have this incredible book that Stevie Nicks gave me in 2013 when my boyfriend died. She gave me this art book of hers that she put notes in over the years and song lyrics, and then she rewrote personal notes for me that say things like, ‘Keep singing, and have faith.’”

“I was looking through this book and praying that there was an answer in it, somewhere,” Lea continued. “And there was something in there that said, ‘The only thing that matters is you, and who you are.’ That’s what I’ve been trying to do with this whole record — just connect to me and where I’m from.”

She added, “F-ck it if people don’t like it. This record deserves all of my time and care, and that’s what I plan on doing this year.”

Places will be out sometime in 2017.