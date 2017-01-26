Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 12:32 pm

Logan Lerman & Blake Jenner Bring 'Sidney Hall' to Sundance

The star-studded cast of Sidney Hall celebrate together at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Stars Logan Lerman, Blake Jenner, Elle Fanning, Michelle Monaghan, and Margaret Qualley attend a party for the film at the Acura Studio on Wednesday (January 25) in Park City, UT.

The movie follows Sidney Hall, who finds accidental success and unexpected love at an early age, then disappears without a trace.

Earlier in the day, Logan also stepped out for the Cinema Cafe at Filmmaker Lodge.

25+ pictures inside of Elle Fanning, Logan Lerman, and more of the Sidney Hall cast at Sundance…
