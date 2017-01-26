Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 3:28 pm

Louis Tomlinson Snaps a Shirtless Selfie From His Bed

Louis Tomlinson Snaps a Shirtless Selfie From His Bed

Louis Tomlinson shows off his chest tattoos with this new shirtless selfie!

The 25-year-old former One Direction singer took to Instagram where he posted the pictured and captioned it, “Toooooo tired”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Louis Tomlinson

You can see the pic below!

Pictured: Louis grabs coffee and chats up friends while out and about on Wednesday (January 26) in New York City.

MORE LOUIS: Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki Make U.S. Television Debut With “Just Hold On”

A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Louis Tomlinson, Shirtless

