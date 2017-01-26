Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj & PartyNextDoor Debut 'Run Up' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Major Lazer have just dropped their brand new single “Run Up” featuring Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR, and you can stream it here now!​ ​

The upbeat track follows the group’s – comprised of​ ​Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire – smash hit “Cold Water” with Justin Biber.

“Partynextdoor is a good friend of ours,” Diplo said in a statement. “We’re always working in LA when he is around and we’ve cut a lot of music and we really believe in what he does and his style. He came up with a great song. I’ve always wanted to work with Nicki as well, she’s on our short list. Of course this record… she just vibed with it, she loved the feeling and timing was right so we got her on it. So hopefully we can do a lot more with her next time, we’ve traded some music back and forth so hopefully we got some of that done.”

“Major Lazer is all about making the world​ ​smaller by making the party bigger,” added Walshy. “This felt like the perfect song to start off​ ​2017.”

“Run Up” is also available on iTunes and Spotify now!



Major Lazer – Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)

