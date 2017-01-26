Nina Dobrev Officially Returning For 'Vampire Diaries' Finale

Nina Dobrev just casually announced that she will in fact be reprising her role as Elena in the series finale of The Vampire Diaries!

The 28-year-old actress, who left the show at the end of season six, took to Instagram to share the news.

“I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever,” Nina captioned a photo of her finale script, which you can see below.

There had been speculation for a long time about her possible return, and executive producer Julie Plec told fans that Nina had made a promise to her when she left.

The cast is currently in Atlanta filming the final episode, which is titled “I Was Feeling Epic.”

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays @ 8PM on The CW.