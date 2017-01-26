Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 12:39 pm

Nina Dobrev Officially Returning For 'Vampire Diaries' Finale

Nina Dobrev Officially Returning For 'Vampire Diaries' Finale

Nina Dobrev just casually announced that she will in fact be reprising her role as Elena in the series finale of The Vampire Diaries!

The 28-year-old actress, who left the show at the end of season six, took to Instagram to share the news.

“I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever,” Nina captioned a photo of her finale script, which you can see below.

There had been speculation for a long time about her possible return, and executive producer Julie Plec told fans that Nina had made a promise to her when she left.

The cast is currently in Atlanta filming the final episode, which is titled “I Was Feeling Epic.”

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays @ 8PM on The CW.

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nina Dobrev, Television, Vampire Diaries

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner and AS$P Rocky pack on the PDA in Paris - TMZ
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not cheating on boyfriend Brad Falchuk - Gossip Cop
  • Niall Horan no longer has blonde hair - Just Jared Jr
  • This Teen Mom star just gave birth to her second child - Radar
  • Will Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing at the Oscars? - Lainey Gossip
  • Here are five things to know about Donald Trump's first White House interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here