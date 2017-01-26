Pregnant Irina Shayk Stars in Bally's New Campaign!

Irina Shayk stars in this 80s-inspired campaign for Bally’s Spring/Summer 2017 campaign!

The 31-year-old model shot the ad campaign back in October of 2016, which was before it was revealed that she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with Bradley Cooper.

The slogan for this campaign is “Bally is Super” and is expected to hit in February and March in various magazines.

Watch a video associated with the campaign below…