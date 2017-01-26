Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 12:30 pm

President of Mexico Cancels Meeting with Donald Trump Over Wall Disagreement

President of Mexico Cancels Meeting with Donald Trump Over Wall Disagreement

The President of Mexico has officially cancelled the meeting with Donald Trump after they’ve been going back and forth over who will pay for the wall on the US-Mexico border.

“This morning we informed the White House I will not attend the business meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @POTUS,” Enrique Pena tweeted in Spanish on Thursday (January 26).

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump responded to the President of Mexico’s comments about how they would not be paying for the wall.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Enrique Pena

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner and AS$P Rocky pack on the PDA in Paris - TMZ
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not cheating on boyfriend Brad Falchuk - Gossip Cop
  • Niall Horan no longer has blonde hair - Just Jared Jr
  • This Teen Mom star just gave birth to her second child - Radar
  • Will Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing at the Oscars? - Lainey Gossip
  • Here are five things to know about Donald Trump's first White House interview - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Star J.

    Of course they won’t pay for it. Trump will claim Mexico paid for it through trade deals and other agreements.

  • Whiteley

    Mexico will pay for the wall, not the US taxpayer. #alternativefacts

  • Cooper

    It won’t be a claim if he renegotiates all of these trade deals. I think he will be successful at that but only time will tell. I know he is keeping jobs here and if Apple and Foxconn start producing over here that will be a boost in jobs.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here