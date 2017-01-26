President of Mexico Cancels Meeting with Donald Trump Over Wall Disagreement

The President of Mexico has officially cancelled the meeting with Donald Trump after they’ve been going back and forth over who will pay for the wall on the US-Mexico border.

“This morning we informed the White House I will not attend the business meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @POTUS,” Enrique Pena tweeted in Spanish on Thursday (January 26).

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump responded to the President of Mexico’s comments about how they would not be paying for the wall.