Prince Harry Goes For Jog With Homeless Youth In London!

Prince Harry went for no ordinary jog on Thursday morning (January 26) in Willesden, north west London, England.

The 32-year-old royal embarked on a 2km run to support the staff and users of The Running Charity, which is the UK’s first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people.

“He did not find any of it hard – I think he has been training for today!” charity program officer Claude Umuhire told reporters (via People). “But I did try to get him in the warm-up. We had a really hard warm-up. He kept giving me looks every time I said, “Five squats!’”

