Thu, 26 January 2017 at 3:20 pm

Prince Harry Goes For Jog With Homeless Youth In London!

Prince Harry Goes For Jog With Homeless Youth In London!

Prince Harry went for no ordinary jog on Thursday morning (January 26) in Willesden, north west London, England.

The 32-year-old royal embarked on a 2km run to support the staff and users of The Running Charity, which is the UK’s first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people.

“He did not find any of it hard – I think he has been training for today!” charity program officer Claude Umuhire told reporters (via People). “But I did try to get him in the warm-up. We had a really hard warm-up. He kept giving me looks every time I said, “Five squats!’”

Credit: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Harry

