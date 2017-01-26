Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 1:00 pm

'Riverdale' Cast - Who Plays Archie, Jughead, & More in New CW Show?

Next Slide »

'Riverdale' Cast - Who Plays Archie, Jughead, & More in New CW Show?

Riverdale premieres tonight on The CW and it’s time to get to know the cast!

The Archie Comics-based show centers on Archie Andrews, who is still the all-American teen, but the summer’s events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music — not follow in his dad’s footsteps—despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale’s young music teacher.

Meanwhile, girl-next-door Betty Cooper is anxious to see her crush Archie after being away all summer, but she’s not quite ready to reveal her true feelings to him.

Then there’s the new student, Veronica Lodge, who arrives in town from New York with her mother and an undeniable spark starts between her and Archie.

Watch a preview of the show if you missed it. Tune into the CW tonight at 9pm EST to check out the show.

Click through the slideshow below to meet the cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Art Streiber/The CW
Posted to: Ashleigh Murray, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Luke Perry, Madchen Amick, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Riverdale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner and AS$P Rocky pack on the PDA in Paris - TMZ
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not cheating on boyfriend Brad Falchuk - Gossip Cop
  • Niall Horan no longer has blonde hair - Just Jared Jr
  • This Teen Mom star just gave birth to her second child - Radar
  • Will Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing at the Oscars? - Lainey Gossip
  • Here are five things to know about Donald Trump's first White House interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here