'Riverdale' Cast - Who Plays Archie, Jughead, & More in New CW Show?

Riverdale premieres tonight on The CW and it’s time to get to know the cast!

The Archie Comics-based show centers on Archie Andrews, who is still the all-American teen, but the summer’s events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music — not follow in his dad’s footsteps—despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale’s young music teacher.

Meanwhile, girl-next-door Betty Cooper is anxious to see her crush Archie after being away all summer, but she’s not quite ready to reveal her true feelings to him.

Then there’s the new student, Veronica Lodge, who arrives in town from New York with her mother and an undeniable spark starts between her and Archie.

Watch a preview of the show if you missed it. Tune into the CW tonight at 9pm EST to check out the show.

