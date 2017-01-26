Top Stories
Thu, 26 January 2017 at 4:45 pm

Robin Thicke Temporarily Loses Custody of Son, Claims Child Services Investigating Paula Patton

Robin Thicke Temporarily Loses Custody of Son, Claims Child Services Investigating Paula Patton

Robin Thicke has temporarily lost custody of his child Julian, 6, with ex wife Paula Patton.

On Thursday (January 26), Robin and Paula rushed to court, where they both were requesting temporary sole custody. Robin was denied, and the judge issued Paula a domestic violence restraining order, meaning Robin cannot go near Julian or Paula for the time being, TMZ reports.

In addition, Robin‘s lawyer is now claiming that the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services is actually investigating Paula, and Robin apparently has been cleared as the accusations are unfounded.

It all started earlier this month when Robin was accused of child abuse. The custody arrangement has been in question since this incident.
Photos: Getty
