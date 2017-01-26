Thu, 26 January 2017 at 3:33 pm
Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Attend Event Together After Split News
- Scarlett Johansson was seen at an event with her husband, hours after news broke that they split up – TMZ
- This Teen Mom mother made an explosive claim – Radar
- Lily Collins opens up about her eating disorder – Just Jared Jr
- Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton headed for a split? – DListed
- Nina Agdal poses without a top on – Hollywood Tuna
- Samantha Bee rips apart Trump‘s inauguration – Towleroad
- Is this the hottest new couple in Hollywood? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Romain Dauriac, Scarlett Johansson
Sponsored Links by ZergNet