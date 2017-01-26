Top Stories
Thu, 26 January 2017 at 3:53 pm

Someone Repainted Emma Watson's Belle Doll to Make It More Realistic

Someone Repainted Emma Watson's Belle Doll to Make It More Realistic

After fans complained that Emma Watson‘s Belle doll for Beauty and the Beast looked nothing like her, one artist has repainted her face.

Noel Cruz shared his creation on Facebook and it definitely looks more like Emma. Check it out below!

“A Tale of Two Belle’s (before and after) custom repaint of Disney Store Emma Watson Belle doll..just a few more touches to the hair left,” he wrote. “Thank you for all your comments regarding the disproportion of the body. I will try to find a more suitable body. Wish me luck!”

Beauty and the Beast also stars Dan Stevens as The Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Garderobe.

It hits theaters on March 17.
