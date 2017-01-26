Thandie Newton Explains How She Told Her Kids She Was Sexually Abused

Thandie Newton shows some skin on the cover of The Edit‘s latest issue!

Here’s what the 44-year-old Westworld star had to share with the mag…

On explaining sex to her kids: “I said, ‘Daddy has a beautiful p*nis, which enters Mama, and these two precious parts of us join together…’ A few days later, Ripley came home from school, saying, ‘Mummy, I had to tell Don he was wrong today. Don said sex is when a man makes his willy go really hard and then beats the woman with it’… Lucky I got to her first.”

On telling her kids she was sexually abused: “I told them that the first time I ever had any sexual encounter, it was abuse. Eventually, my 12-year-old stopped me and said, ‘Mum, don’t worry. I am way cooler than you were at my age.’”

On shaming other women: “Do you know what we need? A word, like misogyny, but for women who despise other women: Femishame?”

For more from Thandie, visit Net-a-Porter.com.