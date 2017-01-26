Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thandie Newton Explains How She Told Her Kids She Was Sexually Abused

Thandie Newton shows some skin on the cover of The Edit‘s latest issue!

Here’s what the 44-year-old Westworld star had to share with the mag…

On explaining sex to her kids: “I said, ‘Daddy has a beautiful p*nis, which enters Mama, and these two precious parts of us join together…’ A few days later, Ripley came home from school, saying, ‘Mummy, I had to tell Don he was wrong today. Don said sex is when a man makes his willy go really hard and then beats the woman with it’… Lucky I got to her first.”

On telling her kids she was sexually abused: “I told them that the first time I ever had any sexual encounter, it was abuse. Eventually, my 12-year-old stopped me and said, ‘Mum, don’t worry. I am way cooler than you were at my age.’”

On shaming other women: “Do you know what we need? A word, like misogyny, but for women who despise other women: Femishame?”

For more from Thandie, visit Net-a-Porter.com.
Credit: The Edit
