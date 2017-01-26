'The Devil Wears Prada' Musical Moving Forward, Eyeing Broadway Opening!

The Devil Wears Prada musical is officially moving forward!

Producer Kevin McCollum has been developing the music for years. The stage show will be adapted from both the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 film which starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

Singer/songwriter Elton John and playwright Paul Rudnick have signed on to write the show, the New York Times reports. Elton has Broadway experience with The Lion King and he won a Tony Award for Aida back in 2000.

There was no set timeline announced for the project, but it is aiming for Broadway.