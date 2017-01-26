'Vampire Diaries' Executive Producers 'Thrilled' To Have Nina Dobrev Back For Series Finale

Top Stories
The bosses behind The Vampire Diaries are just as happy as we are to have Nina Dobrev return for the series finale.

Executive producers Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson both released statements about Nina coming back for the final episode.

“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye,” Julie said (via TVLine.com).

Kevin added, “I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”

In case you missed it, find out the official title for the finale episode!

The Vampire Diaries series finale airs Friday, March 10 @ 8PM on The CW
