VIDEO: Dane DeHaan Debuts First 'A Cure for Wellness' Clip - Watch Here!

Dane DeHaan has officially kicked off the promotion for his anticipated film A Cure For Wellness!

The 30-year-old actor kept it cool and casual as he joined director Gore Verbinski at their first A Cure For Wellness photo call held at the Palace Hotel on Thursday (January 26) in Madrid, Spain.

In A Cure For Wellness, an ambitious young executive (DeHaan) is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

“First scene from ‘A Cure for Wellness’ released link in bio!!!!! 😬💉,” Dane captioned with his Instagram post – Watch the clip below!



A Cure for Wellness | “Hall Confrontation” Clip