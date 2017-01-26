Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 1:59 pm

VIDEO: Dane DeHaan Debuts First 'A Cure for Wellness' Clip - Watch Here!

VIDEO: Dane DeHaan Debuts First 'A Cure for Wellness' Clip - Watch Here!

Dane DeHaan has officially kicked off the promotion for his anticipated film A Cure For Wellness!

The 30-year-old actor kept it cool and casual as he joined director Gore Verbinski at their first A Cure For Wellness photo call held at the Palace Hotel on Thursday (January 26) in Madrid, Spain.

In A Cure For Wellness, an ambitious young executive (DeHaan) is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

“First scene from ‘A Cure for Wellness’ released link in bio!!!!! 😬💉,” Dane captioned with his Instagram post – Watch the clip below!


A Cure for Wellness | “Hall Confrontation” Clip
Just Jared on Facebook
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 01
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 02
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 03
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 04
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 05
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 06
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 07
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 08
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 09
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 10
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 11
dane dehaan debuts first a cure for wellness clip watch here 12

Credit: DyD Fotografos / Future Image; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dane DeHaan, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner and AS$P Rocky pack on the PDA in Paris - TMZ
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not cheating on boyfriend Brad Falchuk - Gossip Cop
  • Niall Horan no longer has blonde hair - Just Jared Jr
  • This Teen Mom star just gave birth to her second child - Radar
  • Will Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing at the Oscars? - Lainey Gossip
  • Here are five things to know about Donald Trump's first White House interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here