Top Stories
Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Kellyanne Conway's Response to Inauguration Outfit Ridicule Is Going to Upset A Lot of People

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

Dakota Johnson Reveals If She'll Ever Regret Doing 'Fifty Shades' Movies

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

'Vanity Fair' Hollywood Issue Brings Together 11 A-List Actresses!

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Is Iggy Azalea's New Boyfriend Taunting Ex French Montana?

Thu, 26 January 2017 at 2:41 pm

VIDEO: Glenn Close & Jimmy Fallon Race Through Snowy NBC Studio On 'The Tonight Show'!

VIDEO: Glenn Close & Jimmy Fallon Race Through Snowy NBC Studio On 'The Tonight Show'!

Glenn Close and Jimmy Fallon raced it out on last night’s (January 25) The Tonight Show game!

The 69-year-old actress joined host Jimmy, 42, for a horse-drawn carriage race through a snowy NBC Studio, which included obstacles like hashtag the mascot, kids throwing snowballs, New York City dog walkers, a trash-talking moose, Times Square characters Elmo and Spiderman, and a yeti.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Glenn Close

That same evening, Glenn joined composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at their press conference and photo call for the revival of Sunset Boulevard held at the Palace Theatre in New York City – Sunset Boulevard starts its limited engagement on February 2 prior to an official opening February 9!


Horse Drawn Carriage Scooter Race with Glenn Close

Click inside to watch more from Glenn Close’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Glenn Close and Lady Gaga’s Mom Crashed an Old Apartment
Just Jared on Facebook
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 01
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 02
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 03
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 04
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 05
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 06
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 07
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 08
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 09
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 10
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 11
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 12
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 13
glenn close jimmy fallon race through snowy nbc studio on the tonight show 14

Photos: NBC, WENN
Posted to: Glenn Close, Jimmy Fallon, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner and AS$P Rocky pack on the PDA in Paris - TMZ
  • Gwyneth Paltrow is not cheating on boyfriend Brad Falchuk - Gossip Cop
  • Niall Horan no longer has blonde hair - Just Jared Jr
  • This Teen Mom star just gave birth to her second child - Radar
  • Will Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sing at the Oscars? - Lainey Gossip
  • Here are five things to know about Donald Trump's first White House interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here