VIDEO: Glenn Close & Jimmy Fallon Race Through Snowy NBC Studio On 'The Tonight Show'!

Glenn Close and Jimmy Fallon raced it out on last night’s (January 25) The Tonight Show game!

The 69-year-old actress joined host Jimmy, 42, for a horse-drawn carriage race through a snowy NBC Studio, which included obstacles like hashtag the mascot, kids throwing snowballs, New York City dog walkers, a trash-talking moose, Times Square characters Elmo and Spiderman, and a yeti.

That same evening, Glenn joined composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at their press conference and photo call for the revival of Sunset Boulevard held at the Palace Theatre in New York City – Sunset Boulevard starts its limited engagement on February 2 prior to an official opening February 9!



Horse Drawn Carriage Scooter Race with Glenn Close

