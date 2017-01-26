Top Stories
Thu, 26 January 2017 at 4:20 pm

Zooey Deschanel is Pregnant With Her Second Child - Report

Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik have another bundle of joy on the way!

The 37-year-old New Girl star is reportedly pregnant with their second child, according to Us Weekly.

The couple is already parents to daughter, Elsie Otter, 18 months.

Zooey and Jacob usually keep their private lives out of the public eye. If you remember, they secretly married back in 2014.

During her maternity leave for New Girl, Megan Fox was introduced as a new character in her absence. It’s unclear if her second pregnancy will be written into the show or not.

Congrats to the happy couple if the news is true!
